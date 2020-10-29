  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Features, benefits and other details

Updated : October 29, 2020 05:46 PM IST

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers 'Jeevan Labh' - a limited premium paying, non-linked, with-profits endowment plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.
This plan provides financial support for the family in case of the unfortunate death of the policyholder any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholder.
LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Features, benefits and other details

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement