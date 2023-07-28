LIC launches 'Jeevan Kiran' plan: How to purchase, maturity benefits and more

2 Min Read
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday introduced a new plan 'Jeevan Kiran', a non-linked and non-participating policy. The plan includes two types of optional riders- accidental death and disability benefit rider and accident benefit rider. Policyholders can opt for such riders by paying an additional premium, LIC said in a press note.
Besides, a settlement option is available to receive the maturity/death benefit over 5 years, it said.
Benefits of the plan
On maturity
On life assured surviving date of maturity provided policy is in force, this term assurance plan allows refund of total premiums paid/single premium paid excluding any extra premium, any rider premium and taxes paid.
On death
In case of death during the policy term, provided the policy is in force ‘Sum Assured on Death’ shall be payable which will be:-
(a) For regular premium payment policies:- Highest of 7 times of annualised premium or 105 percent of “total premium paid” up to the date of death or basic sum assured.
(b) For single premium policies:- Higher of 125 percent of single premium or basic sum assured.
Key features
How to purchase
The plan is available for sale online at LIC's official website. It can be purchased offline through agents, corporate agents, brokers and Insurance Marketing Firms (IMF).
