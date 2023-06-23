LIC launches 'Dhan Vriddhi' plan: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, more

LIC's Dhan Vriddhi is available for 10, 15 or 18 years of term. The minimum age at entry varies from 90 days to 8 years depending upon the term selected. Know more here

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday launched a new product 'Dhan Vriddhi' scheme. This non-linked, non-participating individual savings plan aims to cater exclusively to the domestic market, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The policy offers up to Rs 75 per Rs 1,000 sum assured as guaranteed addition, said the corporation on its website. Under this, the policyholder will be eligible for tax benefits under Section 80-C. The policyholder can surrender at any point of time during the policy term.

Objective

This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides guaranteed lump sum amount on the date of maturity to the life assured. Being a single premium plan there is no future premium obligation and no lapsation.

Tenure and eligibility

The plan is available for 10, 15 or 18 years of term. The minimum age at entry varies from 90 days to 8 years depending upon the term selected. The maximum age at entry varies from 32 years to 60 years depending upon the term and option selected. The minimum basic sum assured is Rs 1.25 lakh and can be opted for more in multiples of Rs 5,000, LIC said.

Policy terms

On death of the life assured, during the policy term after the date of commencement of risk but before the stipulated date of maturity the amount payable shall be “Sum Assured on Death” along with accrued guaranteed additions is payable.

On life assured surviving the stipulated date of maturity, “Basic Sum Assured” along with accrued guaranteed additions will be payable.

The guaranteed additions shall accrue at the end of each policy year, throughout the policy term. The guraranteed additions ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 75 (Option 1) and Rs 25 to Rs 40 (Option 2) per Rs 1,000 basic sum assured depending on the option chosen, basic sum assured and the policy term. The guaranteed additions are higher for higher sum assured.

Riders

LIC’s accidental death and disability benefit rider and LIC’s new term assurance rider are available if opted. Settlement option is available on maturity/death to avail the claim in monthly/quarterly/half yearly and yearly intervals for 5 years.

Loan facility

The plan offers liquidity through loan facility which is available anytime after 3 months from completion of the policy.

How to buy plan

This plan can be purchased offline through agent/other intermediaries including Point of Sales Persons-Life Insurance (POSP-LI)/Common Public Service Centers (CPSC-SPV) as well as online directly through website www.licindia.in. subject to terms and conditions, LIC said.