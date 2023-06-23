LIC launches 'Dhan Vriddhi' plan: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, more

LIC's Dhan Vriddhi is available for 10, 15 or 18 years of term. The minimum age at entry varies from 90 days to 8 years depending upon the term selected. Know more here

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday launched a new product 'Dhan Vriddhi' scheme. This non-linked, non-participating individual savings plan aims to cater exclusively to the domestic market, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

Live TV

Loading...

The policy offers up to Rs 75 per Rs 1,000 sum assured as guaranteed addition, said the corporation on its website. Under this, the policyholder will be eligible for tax benefits under Section 80-C. The policyholder can surrender at any point of time during the policy term.

Objective