Fixed deposits or FDs are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. FD interest rates vary according to the tenure of the fixed deposit and across banks. Currently, banks offer a variety of maturity periods for retail fixed deposits, starting from seven days.

Lenders revise the interest rates applicable to fixed deposits from time to time. Recently, State Bank of India (SBI), for example, revised its interest rates applicable to FDs last on September 10.

Given below is a comparison of interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates For Public Rates for Senior Citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.9 3.4 46 days to 179 days 3.9 4.4 180 days to 210 days 4.4 4.9 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4 4.9 1 year to less than 2 year 4.9 5.4 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1 5.6 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3 5.8 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4 6.2

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 1 Year 5.10% 5.60% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10% 5.60% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30% 5.80% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%*

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates