When it comes to investments, fixed deposits or FDs are a preferred option as it offers guaranteed returns. Unlike stocks and mutual funds, FDs give safe returns as they are unaffected by market volatility, experts say. One can invest in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time, which also varies from banks to banks. Senior citizens usually get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits compared to general public.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for Senior Citizens 7 days to 45 days 3.50% 4% 46 days to 179 days 4.50% 5% 180 days to 210 days 5% 5.50% 211 days to less than 1 year 5% 5.50% 1 year to less than 2 year 5.70% 6.20% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.70% 6.20% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.70% 6.20% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.70% 6.20%

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 - 29 days 3.50% 4.00% 30 - 45 days 4.25% 4.75% 46 - 60 days 4.75% 5.25% 61 - 90 days 4.75% 5.25% 91 days - 6 months 4.75% 5.25% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 5.25% 5.75% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 5.50% 6.00% 1 Year 5.80% 6.30% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.80% 6.30% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 6.00% 6.50% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates