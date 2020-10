Fixed deposits or FDs are secure investment instruments that offer higher interest rates than deposits in savings accounts. One can invest money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. These are offered by public and private sector banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank offer interest rates to the tune of 2.9-5.5 percent per annum to the general public and 3-6.2 percent to senior citizens on such fixed deposits or FDs across a range of maturity terms starting from seven days. The interest rates are revised from time to time.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI and HDFC Bank:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 3.4% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 4.4% 180 days to 210 days 4.4% 4.9% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4% 4.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 4.9% 5.4% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 5.6% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5.8% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4% 6.2%

(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates