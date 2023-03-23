FY23 ending soon: Here are quick tips for last-minute tax saving investments

As the end of financial year 2022-23 is approaching soon, many individuals would be rushing to make tax-saving investments if they haven't done it already. Here are quick tips for them

The financial year FY2022-23 will end on March 31, 2023. This means that individuals now have only nine days left to make tax-saving investments for the said financial year. Showing these investments helps in lowering the taxable income, which can be later shown while filing income tax return (ITR). This way, taxpayers can get a refund of any extra tax paid.

Deductions available under income tax law

There are a number of deductions available under various sections of income tax that help in lowering the taxable income. The popular ones are those which fall under Section 80C of the income tax act. These include Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS), Equity linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) and other small savings schemes.

An additional deduction for investments of up to Rs 50,000 is available in case of NPS under Section 80CCD (1B). Deduction is also available under Section 80GG for those living on rent but not receiving HRA.

Ways of saving taxes without making any investment

relatively lesser-known option to save tax under Section 80C is payments towards tuition fees that individual taxpayers can claim and not HUFs. Then, individuals can also avail of a tax deduction if they make contributions to a political party or charitable organization. According to Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, any donation made to the acknowledged political parties/charitable organizations can be lawfully claimed for deduction.

Students who have availed of an education loan to pursue their education are provided with a tax benefit on the repayment of the interest component of the loan under Section 80E. However, the deduction is provided only for the interest part of the EMI. There is no tax benefit for the principal part of the EMI.

Mistakes to avoid while making last-minute tax planning

In this last-minute rush , there are chances of taxpayers committing mistakes that could prove costly in the long term. They may indulge in panic investing or pool in more money in tax-saving investments than required. This causes nothing but a disruption in future financial goals.

Another mistake that taxpayers can make during this end-moment frenzy is investing/purchasing products that offer very low returns, are not liquid enough, or have high overhead costs attached to them.

Many people purchase insurance policies to save tax. However, experts believe that insurance and investments should not be mixed and it is always advisable to purchase a term plan and invest the balance in instruments that offer decent returns.

Understanding tax slabs