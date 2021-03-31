Last day for PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how to link the two and check status

The deadline for linking the Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will end today i.e. March 31, 2021. According to a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), linking the two is mandatory for availing of certain services.

If the two are not linked by the stipulated deadline, then PAN may become 'inoperative'. This means that users will no longer be able to conduct any financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory.

Also, recently government passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha and inserted a new section 234H under which a person may be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of their PAN with Aadhaar. However, a detailed clarification regarding this is still pending.

Meanwhile, subscribers who have not linked the two can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to do the seeding. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with PAN via the income-tax e-filing portal:

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Register on it (if not already done)

Step 3: Login by entering the user ID, password and date of birth

Step 4: A pop-up window will appear, prompting to link the PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the 'Menu' bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

Step 5: Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details. Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on the Aadhaar

Step 6: If the details match, enter the Aadhaar number and click on the 'link now' button. A pop-up message will inform that Aadhaar has been successfully linked to the PAN

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with PAN through SMS:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

After linking the two, users can also check the status of the linking via the income tax e-filing website.

Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing website and go to Aadhaar status or click here — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Step 2: Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Step 3: Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

Step 4: The status of the linking will be displayed on the next screen

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar-PAN card linking status via SMS facility:

For this, users need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number>

If the linking is successful, this message will be displayed "Aadhaar...is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services."