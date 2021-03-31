Last day for PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how to link the two and check status Updated : March 31, 2021 03:35 PM IST The deadline for linking the Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will end today i.e. March 31, 2021. According to a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), linking the two is mandatory for availing of certain services. Published : March 30, 2021 11:02 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply