Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have been trading at their all-time high levels recently. But large-cap funds are seeing outflows. Experts decode possible reasons.

Large-cap mutual funds have witnessed two consecutive months of net outflows. Investors exited Rs 2,050 crore from the category in June 2023, while in May they exited Rs 1,362 crore, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. In the current calendar year so far, the inflows in the segment have been among the lowest in diversified equity mutual funds.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when investors are chasing small-cap and mid-cap funds. In June 2023, small-cap funds, once again, recorded the highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore versus Rs 3,283 crore in May 2023. The mid-cap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,749 crore as against Rs 1,196 crore in May.

Investors exiting large-cap category and flocking to small caps