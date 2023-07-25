CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeLadli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply News

Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply

Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 25, 2023 5:18:44 PM IST (Updated)

Launched this year, Ladli Bahna Yojana scheme aims to make women of the Madhya Pradesh financially empowered and self-reliant. Eligible women can now apply from five different locations.

The application process for the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Bahna Yojana started on Tuesday, July 25. Launched this year, this scheme aims to make women of the state financially empowered and self-reliant. Eligible women can now apply from five different locations. So far, the scheme has reportedly provided financial assistance to 12.5 million eligible members, with payments released twice.

Live TV

Loading...

Benefits
This Madhya Pradesh government scheme ensures that eligible members receive a monthly transfer of Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts on the 10th of each month. This means that 12,000 per year will be given to the women of Madhya Pradesh.
Eligibility
To get the benefits of the scheme, the general category, other backward castes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, women, abandoned women, and widows are eligible to apply. Women must be local residents of Madhya Pradesh. The age limit for application is from 21 to 60 years.
Additionally, these eligibilities are required to avail of the benefit under Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme:
  • Only married, divorcee and destitute women of Madhya Pradesh are eligible to avail the benefit.
  • The applicant should be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.
  • The annual family income of women should be below Rs 2.50 lakh.
    • Documents required
    The following documents are required to apply for Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme:
    • Samagra ID
    • Passport Size Photograph
    • Aadhar Card
    • Ration Card
    • Residence Proof of Madhya Pradesh
    • Mobile Number
    • Income Certificate
    • Bank Account Details.
      • How to apply
      Candidates can visit the nearest centre, take the form and fill it. Additionally, they are required to attach the photocopy of the documents required and submit the form before the due date. There is no application fee.
      First Published: Jul 25, 2023 5:18 PM IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Madhya Pradeshwomen empowerment

      Recommended Articles

      View All
      Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

      Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

      Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

      Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

      Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

      Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

      Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

      Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

      Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

      Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

      Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

      View All

      Most Read

      Share Market Live

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CurrencyPriceChange%Change
      X