Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply

Launched this year, Ladli Bahna Yojana scheme aims to make women of the Madhya Pradesh financially empowered and self-reliant.

The application process for the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Bahna Yojana started on Tuesday, July 25. Launched this year, this scheme aims to make women of the state financially empowered and self-reliant. Eligible women can now apply from five different locations. So far, the scheme has reportedly provided financial assistance to 12.5 million eligible members, with payments released twice.

Benefits

This Madhya Pradesh government scheme ensures that eligible members receive a monthly transfer of Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts on the 10th of each month. This means that 12,000 per year will be given to the women of Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility

To get the benefits of the scheme, the general category, other backward castes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, women, abandoned women, and widows are eligible to apply. Women must be local residents of Madhya Pradesh. The age limit for application is from 21 to 60 years.

Additionally, these eligibilities are required to avail of the benefit under Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme:

Only married, divorcee and destitute women of Madhya Pradesh are eligible to avail the benefit.

The applicant should be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The annual family income of women should be below Rs 2.50 lakh.

Documents required

The following documents are required to apply for Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme:

Samagra ID

Passport Size Photograph

Aadhar Card

Ration Card

Residence Proof of Madhya Pradesh

Mobile Number

Income Certificate

Bank Account Details.

How to apply

Candidates can visit the nearest centre, take the form and fill it. Additionally, they are required to attach the photocopy of the documents required and submit the form before the due date. There is no application fee.