Ladies... it’s time to talk money! Check out these investment tips

Madhura DasGupta Sinha, Founder and CEO of Aspire for Her, an NGO that assists women secure a financially fulfilling future and Rahul Pagidipati, Co-CEO of India's largest bitcoin exchange, ZebPay, which has taken a very unique initiative to involve their women employees in the company's decision-making process discussed this further.

Shubhangi Tiwari, a young advocate from Delhi who lost her father to the brutal second wave of the pandemic. The chaos around her compounded by the responsibility of managing the family's finances.

Shubhangi isn't the only one, there are scores of women who suddenly find themselves widowed or orphaned or without the protection of the primary bread earner. Some unable to pay school fees, others burdened by debt, struggling to gain a foothold in the unchartered territory of 'money matters'.

“We would like to say that don’t start getting completely overwhelmed, start somewhere which is a burning need. Pick up the burning issue in your life and start from there, do not get overwhelmed,” Madhura said.

“Find a great financial advisor who you can trust completely and who will demystify all these various elements of finance as they affect your life. Look at both the long-term and the short-term for yourself and for your family. Three, ensure that you don’t have to be financially dependent on anyone,” she advised.

Pagiddipati doesn’t think all women are risk-averse.

“I think they like diversification. In many ways, diversification is better. So, if you decide to make an investment, if you can diversify your ideas, in many ways in the long run it will help. Crypto is a high-risk asset class, it is very volatile because of that currently now about 80-90 percent of investors in crypto are men but the great thing is every single day, more and more women join the ecosystem,” he said.

“Women, by nature, decides to hold for the long-term and in many ways if you trade less and if you think about it in the long run, that will be better. Sometimes taking a risk is a bad thing,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.