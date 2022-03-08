Labour Ministry launches 'Donate-a-Pension' program; details here

Now, people can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff for a pension fund later in their lives. Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav rolled out the 'Donate-a-Pension' program under Pradhan Mantri Shram scheme on Monday.

"Launched ‘Donate-a-Pension’ programme at my residence by donating to the gardener. It is an initiative under (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers etc,” tweeted Yadav.

Under the scheme, a donor can pay the contribution for a minimum of one year with the amount ranging from Rs 660 to Rs 2,400 depending on the age of the beneficiary. The donation can be paid via maandhan.in or by visiting a Common Service Centre.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM)

It is a 50:50 voluntary and contributory pension scheme in which the beneficiaries make an age-specific contribution, and the government matches it.

The pension scheme was launched in 2019. It allows unorganised sector workers between the age of 18 and 40 years, who earn up to Rs 15,000 a month, to enrol by paying a premium amount between Rs 55 and Rs 200, depending on their age which would be matched by the central government. On reaching the age of 60, the beneficiaries would get an assured ₹3,000 monthly pension.

The PM-SYM scheme is overseen by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and will be implemented by Life Insurance Corporation of India and CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC SPV).

Eligibility Criteria

The unorganised workers aged between 18 and 40 years who are engaged as home based workers, street vendors, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, rag pickers, landless labourers, mid-day meal workers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, washermen, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, audio-visual workers and similar other occupations whose monthly income is Rs 15,000 per month or less are eligible for the scheme.

The worker should not be covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to qualify for the scheme. Also, the worker should now be an income taxpayer.