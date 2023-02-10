homepersonal finance NewsKotak Nasdaq Fund of Fund suspends subscription from today — existing SIPs to pause from March 1

Kotak Nasdaq Fund of Fund suspends subscription from today — existing SIPs to pause from March 1

Feb 10, 2023

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) are allowed to make investments in overseas ETFs max at $300 mn per mutual fund and overall industry limit is $1 bn.

Kotak Nasdaq Fund of Fund has temporarily suspended subscription from February 10 i.e. today, Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) said in a statement. It will pause Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), transfer plans, dividend transfer plan with reference from March 1, 2023 till further notice, Kotak MF said. This has been done in order to avoid the breach of limit in open ended fund of funds investing in overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs), the asset management company said.

" Any fresh systematic registration will not be accepted from today i.e. February 10, 2023," it added.
In 2022, Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) asked Indian fund houses to stop investing in stocks and bonds on international exchanges as the industry reached the mandated limit. Following Sebi's direction, several mutual fund houses stopped accepting inflows into their international schemes. Later in June, Sebi allowed subscriptions to resume within the restricted limits after Amfi made a request for reviewing investment in overseas securities by mutual funds.
The overall limit of $7bn has been fixed for investment in global markets. ETFs have an additional limit of $1 bn. As per Sebi, mutual fund schemes can make investments in overseas funds/securities up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits.
