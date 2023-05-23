Kotak MF launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund — NFO to open on May 25

Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalized momentum score, the fund house said.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund) on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalized momentum score, the fund house said.

The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription from May 25, 2023 to June 8, 2023.

This Normalized Momentum Score is determined by 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. This selection offers investors exposure to momentum stocks across market capitalisations and diverse sectors.

In the past decade until April 28, 2023, the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 TRI yielded a 20 percent CAGR, surpassing the Nifty 200 TRI's 14 percent (Source: NSE, Since Apr 2013)

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, said, "Momentum investing, the driving principle behind this fund, is a strategy that takes advantage of the persistence of stock price trends. It captures the potential of stocks that show a strong trend in price movement relative to overall market trend. This approach to investing can be potentially beneficial during periods of economic growth. But one should keep in mind that momentum investing can be volatile. With the launch of this smart beta index fund, we further strengthen our overall passive fund offerings.”