Kotak MF launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund — NFO to open on May 25

Kotak MF launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund — NFO to open on May 25

Kotak MF launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund — NFO to open on May 25
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 4:18:42 PM IST (Published)

Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalized momentum score, the fund house said.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund) on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalized momentum score, the fund house said.

The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription from May 25, 2023 to June 8, 2023.
This Normalized Momentum Score is determined by 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. This selection offers investors exposure to momentum stocks across market capitalisations and diverse sectors.
