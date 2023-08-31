Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund opens for subscription, NFO available till September 14

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC/Kotak Mutual Fund) announced the launch of Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund. This open ended scheme will invest in equity and equity related securities, debt and money market instruments, commodity ETFs and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) (subject to regulatory limits). The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till September 14, 2023.

Live TV

Loading...

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund aims at addressing the need of investors for a complete asset allocation solution that provides them the access and convenience to various asset classes through a single investment vehicle, the fund house said.

Right asset allocation is the key to long term wealth creation, as lack of appropriate asset allocation can eat into investors’ returns. However, investors tend to defer their allocation decisions as they can be influenced by the fear of more downside or greed of more upside. Lack of awareness and transaction costs including taxes can also deter them.

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund offers tax efficiency on account of equity taxation along with higher risk adjusted returns potential and diversification across asset classes. This makes it an ideal fund for every investor’s core portfolio and well suited for first time investors seeking long term capital growth, the AMC said.

The Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has more than 19 years of experience gathered by managing the Kotak Multi Asset Allocator Fund of Fund- Dynamic, which has 46 percent in domestic net equity, 34 percent in debt, 9 percent in gold and 11 percent in offshore equity as on July 31, 2023.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of KMAMC said, “This fund is an outcome of investors’ need for a holistic asset allocation solution that would diversify across various asset classes and navigate different economic cycles."

Devender Singhal, EVP, KMAMC and Fund Manager for Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund said, “The beauty of multi-asset investing is its resilience - no single asset dictates the outcome, we endeavour to tap into the potential of each asset class. We're not just selecting securities but we're building a diversified portfolio aimed at reasonable risk-adjusted returns with moderated volatility. This fund also offers dynamism with an endeavour to increase Net equity allocation when markets are cheap and decrease when markets are expensive."

Individuals can invest a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 in multiples of Re 1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches. They can also invest through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Rs 500 (Subject to a minimum of 10 SIP instalments of Rs 500 each) during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period.