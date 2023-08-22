Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund resumes subscriptions

1 Min Read
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has resumed subscriptions through lump sum or switch-in transactions in Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund, the company said on Tuesday, August 22.
This comes after the investment manager — Kotak Mahindra Asset Management company Ltd — had temporarily suspended transactions in the schemes on February 9 to avoid breach of the overseas limit as set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Under the RBI guidelines, the overall industry-level limit is set at $7 billion for mutual funds.
The Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund scheme is an open-ended fund of funds investing in units of overseas exchange-traded funds and/or index funds based on NASDAQ 100 Index.
Since its launch, the scheme's direct plan has generated returns of 9.06 percent and the regular plan gave returns of 8.63 percent, as on July 31. The assets under management stood at Rs 2,625 crore, according to data by Value Research.
The notice said all the other terms and conditions of the scheme remain unchanged.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 22, 2023 8:26 PM IST
