Kotak Mahindra Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has recently revised the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of less than Rs 2 crore across various tenors. The revised rates are applicable from January 6, 2022.
After the recent revision, for fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent and 3 percent respectively.
Here are the latest interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) of up to Rs 2 crore:
|Regular
|Senior Citizen*
|Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Less than Rs 2 Crore
|Annualised Yield
|Less than Rs 2 Crore
|Annualised Yield
|7 - 14 Days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|15 - 30 Days
|2.50%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|31 - 45 Days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|46 - 90 Days
|2.75%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|91 - 120 Days
|3.00%
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|121 - 179 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|3.75%
|3.75%
|180 Days
|4.30%
|4.30%
|4.80%
|4.80%
|181 Days to 269 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|270 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|271 Days to 363 Days
|4.40%
|4.45%
|4.90%
|4.96%
|364 Days
|4.50%
|4.55%
|5.00%
|5.06%
|365 Days to 389 Days
|4.90%
|4.99%
|5.40%
|5.51%
|390 Days (12 months 25 days)
|5.00%
|5.09%
|5.50%
|5.61%
|391 Days - Less than 23 Months
|5.00%
|5.09%
|5.50%
|5.61%
|23 Months
|5.10%
|5.20%
|5.60%
|5.72%
|23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years
|5.10%
|5.20%
|5.60%
|5.72%
|2 years- less than 3 years
|5.15%
|5.25%
|5.65%
|5.77%
|3 years and above but less than 4 years
|5.30%
|5.41%
|5.80%
|5.93%
|4 years and above but less than 5 years
|5.30%
|5.41%
|5.80%
|5.93%
|5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years
|5.30%
|5.41%
|5.80%
|5.93%
The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.
Fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
