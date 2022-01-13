Kotak Mahindra Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has recently revised the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of less than Rs 2 crore across various tenors. The revised rates are applicable from January 6, 2022.

After the recent revision, for fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Here are the latest interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) of up to Rs 2 crore:

Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs 2 Crore Annualised Yield Less than Rs 2 Crore Annualised Yield 7 - 14 Days 2.50% 2.50% 3.00% 3.00% 15 - 30 Days 2.50% 2.50% 3.00% 3.00% 31 - 45 Days 2.75% 2.75% 3.25% 3.25% 46 - 90 Days 2.75% 2.75% 3.25% 3.25% 91 - 120 Days 3.00% 3.00% 3.50% 3.50% 121 - 179 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75% 180 Days 4.30% 4.30% 4.80% 4.80% 181 Days to 269 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96% 270 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96% 271 Days to 363 Days 4.40% 4.45% 4.90% 4.96% 364 Days 4.50% 4.55% 5.00% 5.06% 365 Days to 389 Days 4.90% 4.99% 5.40% 5.51% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 5.00% 5.09% 5.50% 5.61% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 5.00% 5.09% 5.50% 5.61% 23 Months 5.10% 5.20% 5.60% 5.72% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 5.10% 5.20% 5.60% 5.72% 2 years- less than 3 years 5.15% 5.25% 5.65% 5.77% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.30% 5.41% 5.80% 5.93% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.30% 5.41% 5.80% 5.93% 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.30% 5.41% 5.80% 5.93%

The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.