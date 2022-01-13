0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; details here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Here are the latest interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) of up to Rs 2 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; details here
Kotak Mahindra Bank has recently revised the interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of less than Rs 2 crore across various tenors. The revised rates are applicable from January 6, 2022.
After the recent revision, for fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent and 3 percent respectively.
Here are the latest interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) of up to Rs 2 crore:
RegularSenior Citizen*
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs 2 CroreAnnualised YieldLess than Rs 2 CroreAnnualised Yield
7 - 14 Days2.50%2.50%3.00%3.00%
15 - 30 Days2.50%2.50%3.00%3.00%
31 - 45 Days2.75%2.75%3.25%3.25%
46 - 90 Days2.75%2.75%3.25%3.25%
91 - 120 Days3.00%3.00%3.50%3.50%
121 - 179 days3.25%3.25%3.75%3.75%
180 Days4.30%4.30%4.80%4.80%
181 Days to 269 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
270 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
271 Days to 363 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
364 Days4.50%4.55%5.00%5.06%
365 Days to 389 Days4.90%4.99%5.40%5.51%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)5.00%5.09%5.50%5.61%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months5.00%5.09%5.50%5.61%
23 Months5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
2 years- less than 3 years5.15%5.25%5.65%5.77%
3 years and above but less than 4 years5.30%5.41%5.80%5.93%
4 years and above but less than 5 years5.30%5.41%5.80%5.93%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years5.30%5.41%5.80%5.93%
The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time.
Fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Late payment charges of credit cards compared

next story