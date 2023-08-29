Kotak Mahindra Bank launches 'Sankalp Savings Account' with nil charges on cash deposit

2 Min Read
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Sankalp Savings Account' that offers nil charges on cash deposit and withdrawal up to Rs 24 lakh annually and flexibility in account balance maintenance. In addition, Sankalp also provides special interest rates on gold, two-wheeler and tractor loans for customers in these markets, the lender said.
"Sankalp Savings Account has been launched with the objective to serve an emerging customers group with incomes beyond agriculture and farming. In addition to banking services, the new savings account also offers complimentary talk time and Payshopmore debit card for evolving banking needs of rural and semi-urban customers," it said.
Key features of the Sankalp Savings Account:
For opening the account, customers can apply through Kotak's website or mobile app, or by visiting any of the bank's branches.
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 3:54 PM IST
