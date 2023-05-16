Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures

The updated lending rates, ranging from 8.35 percent to 9.35 percent, will be effective from May 16, as per the bank website. Since January the bank has increased the MCLR multiple times. It increased MCLR by 5 basis points in March and February each, and by 10 to 30 basis points earlier in January.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) for various loan segments and tenures. The updated lending rates, ranging from 8.35 percent to 9.35 percent, will be effective from May 16, as per the bank website.

As per the updates rates, the K-MCLR for overnight is 8.35 percent.

The Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (K-MCLR) with effect from May 16, 2023 for various tenors are as given below: Tenor Benchmark Rate Overnight K-MCLR O/N 8.35% One Month K-MCLR 1M 8.60% Three Month K-MCLR 3M 8.75% Six Month K-MCLR 6M 9.00% One Year K-MCLR 1Y 9.20% Two year K-MCLR 2Y 9.20% Three year K-MCLR 3Y 9.35%

Since January the bank has increased the MCLR multiple times. In March, it increased the lending rates by 5 basis points across tenures. It increased the overnight MCLR to 8.25 percent. The rate for one month was revised to 8.50 percent. The bank set rate at 8.65 percent for three months duration and 8.85 percent for six months duration.

In February, it raised the lending rates 5 basis points (bps) across tenures effective from February 16, 2023. Earlier in January, the bank hiked the MCLR for several loan sectors across tenures by 10 to 30 basis points (bps), effective from January 16, 2023.

The Marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR is the basic minimum rate at which a bank can give consumers loans. It serves as the benchmark for determining lending rates. For the basis of determining the interest rates of different types of loans, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established MCLR back in 2016.

This move by Kotak Mahindra Bank follows similar rate hikes by other banks. In February, public sector lender Bank of Baroda raised its lending rates by 5 bps, and Indian Overseas Bank increased its MCLR-linked rates by 15 bps. South Indian Bank also raised its lending rates by 5 to 10 bps in April.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been increasing interest rates since May to combat inflation, with a cumulative increase of 250 bps. Currently, the repo rate, which is the rate at which the central bank lends to other banks, stands at 6.50 percent.

As a result, banks have been passing on these rate hikes to both lending and deposit rates, aligning their rates with the RBI's monetary policy actions.

The shares of Kotak Mahindra ended 1.67 percent low at Rs 1,940 on Tuesday.