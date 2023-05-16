Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures

The updated lending rates, ranging from 8.35 percent to 9.35 percent, will be effective from May 16, as per the bank website. Since January the bank has increased the MCLR multiple times. It increased MCLR by 5 basis points in March and February each, and by 10 to 30 basis points earlier in January.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) for various loan segments and tenures. The updated lending rates, ranging from 8.35 percent to 9.35 percent, will be effective from May 16, as per the bank website.

As per the updates rates, the K-MCLR for overnight is 8.35 percent. For one month, it is at 8.60 percent. For three month, it has been revised to 8.75 percent. The bank has set the the rates for One year and two year at 9.20 percent. For three years, it has been set at9.35 percent.