homepersonal finance NewsKotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank hike lending rates by up to 10 basis points

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank hike lending rates by up to 10 basis points

2 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Mar 16, 2023 2:33:05 PM IST (Updated)

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased the overnight MCLR to 8.25 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 8.50 percent. Check more here

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank have raised their lending rates, effective from March 16, 2023. While Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenures, Federal Bank has hiked the same by 10 basis points. As a result, equated monthly installment (EMI) amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at these rates would go up.

Recommended Articles

View All

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The increase in rates come days ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting due in April.
The new rates
Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased the overnight MCLR to 8.25 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 8.50 percent. The bank has set rate at 8.65 percent for three months duration and 8.85 percent for six months duration.
TenorBenchmarkRate
OvernightK-MCLR O/N8.25%
One MonthK-MCLR 1M8.50%
Three MonthK-MCLR 3M8.65%
Six MonthK-MCLR 6M8.85%
One YearK-MCLR 1Y9.05%
Two yearK-MCLR 2Y9.10%
Three yearK-MCLR 3Y9.25%
(Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank)
The shares of the lender was 0.44 percent down at Rs 1,658.85 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.
For Federal Bank, the overnight MCLR has been revised to 9.05 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 9.10 percent. The bank has set rate at 9.15 percent for three months duration and 9.25 percent for six months duration.
Overnight MCLR9.05%
One Month MCLR9.10%
Three Months MCLR9.15%
Six Months MCLR9.25%
One Year MCLR9.30%
(Source: Federal Bank)
The shares of the lender was 0.87 percent up at Rs 127.70 at the time of writing the report.
On Wednesday, State Bank of India (SBI) raised the base rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR). According to the SBI’s website, base rate has been hiked to 10.10 percent from 9.40 percent, an increase of 70 basis points. SBI benchmark prime lending rate has been raised to 14.85 percent from 14.15 percent, an increase 70 basis points.
First Published: Mar 16, 2023 2:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Federal BankKotak Mahindra Bank

Previous Article

Punjab & Sind Bank hikes lending rate by 10-20 basis points across tenures

Next Article

Home loan rates hike: Experts tell us what lies ahead and how to handle the situation