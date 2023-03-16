Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank hike lending rates by up to 10 basis points

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased the overnight MCLR to 8.25 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 8.50 percent. Check more here

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank have raised their lending rates, effective from March 16, 2023. While Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenures, Federal Bank has hiked the same by 10 basis points. As a result, equated monthly installment (EMI) amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at these rates would go up.

The increase in rates come days ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting due in April.

The new rates

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased the overnight MCLR to 8.25 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 8.50 percent. The bank has set rate at 8.65 percent for three months duration and 8.85 percent for six months duration.

Tenor Benchmark Rate Overnight K-MCLR O/N 8.25% One Month K-MCLR 1M 8.50% Three Month K-MCLR 3M 8.65% Six Month K-MCLR 6M 8.85% One Year K-MCLR 1Y 9.05% Two year K-MCLR 2Y 9.10% Three year K-MCLR 3Y 9.25%

(Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank)

The shares of the lender was 0.44 percent down at Rs 1,658.85 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.

For Federal Bank , the overnight MCLR has been revised to 9.05 percent. The rate for one month has been revised to 9.10 percent. The bank has set rate at 9.15 percent for three months duration and 9.25 percent for six months duration.

Overnight MCLR 9.05% One Month MCLR 9.10% Three Months MCLR 9.15% Six Months MCLR 9.25% One Year MCLR 9.30%

(Source: Federal Bank)

The shares of the lender was 0.87 percent up at Rs 127.70 at the time of writing the report.