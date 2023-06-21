Kotak Institutional Equities sees no major impact of TER cut on AUM growth of asset management companies

3 Min(s) Read
High pass-through of total expense ratio (TER) cut with distributors is unlikely to have a high bearing on asset under management (AUM) growth of asset management companies (AMC), according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. The research firm observed that AUM are likely well-protected from induced churn and incremental flows are much more responsive to performance, even with lower commissions.
Kotak Institutional Equities Research also observed that any impact on growth rate due to lower commissions could be compensated through a stronger alignment of interests with the new parent.
TER is the commission that a mutual fund company charges from investors. The market regulator has recently proposed to make TER all inclusive with taxes, transaction and brokerage costs, etc. The proposal has raised concerns on profitability of AMCs, however brokerage believe that they will be able to pass on the increasing cost.