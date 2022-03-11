0

Kotak Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; check new list here

By CNBCTV18.com
Mini

For FDs having a term of 3-5 years, the interest rate is 5.45 percent. For 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 year, it is 5.50 percent.

Kotak Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; check new list here
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for various tenors. Effective from March 9, these new rates apply to term deposits up to Rs 2 crore.
With the new revision, fixed deposits maturing in the range of 365 to 389 days is increased to 5 percent. The bank now offers interest rates of 2.5 percent on FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 2.75 percent for 31 to 90 days, and 3 percent for and 91 to 120 days.
The bank offers interest rates from 3 percent to 5.8 percent for FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. FDs with maturities ranging from 181 to 363 days pay 4.40 percent. The rate stands at 5.10 percent for FDs maturing in 390 days to less than 23 months.
For FDs having a term of 3-5 years, the interest rate is 5.45 percent. For 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 year, it is 5.50 percent.
Here are the new rates effective from March 9:
RegularSenior Citizen*
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs.2 CroreAnnualised YieldLess than Rs.2 CroreAnnualised Yield
7 - 14 Days2.50%2.50%3.00%3.00%
15 - 30 Days2.50%2.50%3.00%3.00%
31 - 45 Days2.75%2.75%3.25%3.25%
46 - 90 Days2.75%2.75%3.25%3.25%
91 - 120 Days3.00%3.00%3.50%3.50%
121 - 179 days3.25%3.25%3.75%3.75%
180 Days4.40%4.40%4.90%4.90%
181 Days to 269 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
270 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
271 Days to 363 Days4.40%4.45%4.90%4.96%
364 Days4.50%4.55%5.00%5.06%
365 Days to 389 Days5.00%5.09%5.50%5.61%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
23 Months5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years5.10%5.20%5.60%5.72%
2 years- less than 3 years5.20%5.30%5.70%5.82%
3 years and above but less than 4 years5.45%5.56%5.95%6.08%
4 years and above but less than 5 years5.45%5.56%5.95%6.08%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years5.50%5.61%6.00%6.14%
 
Senior citizens will get interest rates that are 50 basis points higher on FDs.
Recently, Canara Bank and Axis Bank have revised the interest rates on FDs
First Published:  IST
Tags
