Know why employer's health insurance might not be enough

By Anshul

Mini Employer provided health insurance is an arrangement where, the employer buys the health insurance plan and pays the premium for the benefit of the employee. Generally, this is a benefit given but does it actually solve the purpose?

The health insurance coverage offered to you under your employer’s group scheme is a great way to keep yourself insured, but it may not be enough. With the medical inflation rising significantly, the family group cover of Rs 2-3 lakh may not solve much.

According to experts, any critical illness to be covered needs at least more than Rs 5 lakh sum insured, which is mostly not provided by employers.

What is the current scenario?

As per Venkatesh Naidu, CEO at Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Limited, a recent media report said that on average 60 percent of the employers provide less than Rs 2 lakh sum insured, 20 percent of employers provide Rs 2-3 lakh sum insured, and 20 percent provide Rs 4 lakh and above sum insured.

The graph below illustrates this:

A recent report by Marsh Insurance Brokers also stated that now only 36 percent of the organisations prefer covering employees under employee group medical policies. There has been a drastic shift from 65 percent to 54 percent in the number of policies covering employees in the last few years.

Apart from this, many studies suggest that a majority of people in India are exposed to one or the other lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, etc., at an early stage. This eventually increases the chances of people facing medical contingencies.

"An important aspect to consider is that employer-provided health insurance comes attached with numerous restrictions including sub-limits, room rent capping etc., limitation on critical diseases covered, etc. All these restrictions become a barrier in taking advanced and best healthcare services," Naidu told CNBC-TV18.com.

He added that some employers might not continue to cover employees under the company’s group medical policy to cut costs and those looking to shift companies must see if the new firm has enough health insurance.

So, what should you do?

Considering the given scenario, buying an individual cover for you and your family would be sensible, according to Naidu.

"If you or your family members fall ill and require a hospitalisation, the major part of the medical expenses will be taken care of by your individual medical cover plan, without burning a hole in your pocket," Naidu said.

"If you think that the cover provided by your employer is enough, you might need to think again. The cover provided by most companies comes with a limited sum insured, i.e. usually around 2-3 lakh, which is insufficient to provide adequate financial support in case of a major illness. To avoid being trapped in such a situation, it is always safe to go for an individual health cover with an enhanced sum insured of at least Rs 10 lakh sum insured," he said.

Another important reason you could consider buying an individual health cover is that employers usually negotiate with insurers on numerous important aspects such as the number of critical illnesses covered, the inclusion of dependents, and the minimum and the maximum sum insured.

"The employer-provided health cover often misses on major critical illnesses and surgeries that you or your family may be prone to, given your medical history. But do remember, the earlier you buy a medical cover for yourself, the more will be the benefits, and this is because the premium will be lower," he said.

While tax deductions should not be the only reason that you invest in health insurance, it is equally important to know that according to the provisions of the Budget, you can avail of a tax benefit of up to Rs 25,000 under Section 80D on health insurance premium paid for self, spouse and children.

Further, you may even claim a tax benefit up to Rs.50,00 under section 80D in case you pay the health insurance premium of your parents.