Akshaya Tritiya is an annual Hindu spring festival that is considered as one of the most auspicious occasions of the year. This year Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 3. The auspicious period of the day will continue until the early morning of May 4. As per the Hindu traditions, Akshay Tritiya is considered as the most auspicious day to start new ventures, businesses and make investments.

According to religious beliefs, buying gold or silver on this day brings prosperity and good luck. That’s why the jewelers see a huge rush at their shops and showrooms. However, with the rise of fin-tech startups, digital gold is gradually becoming popular in recent years. Those who want to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya can invest in digital gold, which is risk free and guarantees purity of the yellow metal.

Digital gold allows you to purchase 24 Karat 999.9 pure gold. The purity is assured as most sellers are government certified. The gold you buy is subsequently deposited in a secure vault of the seller in your name. You can avail digital gold in the form of gold coins and gold bars if you want to take possession of it in the future.

If you are planning to begin an investment in digital gold on Akshaya Tritiya this year, here is how you can do so through online platforms.

How to invest in digital gold using Google Pay:

Open the Google Pay app and tap the New section.

Enter "Gold Locker" in the search box and hit search button

Tap on the ‘Gold Locker’ icon from the results and then click on ‘Buy’. The current market buying price of gold (including tax) will appear on your screen. This price, however, will only be locked for 5 minutes after you begin the purchase, as the buying price changes throughout the day.

Enter the specific amount of gold you want to buy, in INR.

There's an upper limit of Rs 50,000 that you can buy in one day and the minimum purchase limit is Rs 1.

How to invest in digital gold using Paytm:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and go to the All Services section.

Step 2: Enter the term Gold in the search bar and click search.

Step 3: Tap on the Paytm Gold icon from the results

Step 4: Two options will appear- Buy in Amount or Buy in Grams, enter the desired amount in any of the two spaces and click on Proceed to pay.

Step 4: Complete the purchase by making the payment from Paytm Wallet, UPI, Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card.

How to invest in digital gold using Tanishq website:

1) Log in or register on the official website of Tanishq.

2) Complete your account setup by providing all the required details and complete the eKYC

3) Then enter the amount in rupees or gold in grams that you wish to buy

4) Then complete the payment after choosing your payment method option such as an account, card, wallet, debit card, credit card etc.

Digital gold can also be purchased from other trusted websites like Augmont Gold, MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd, HDFC Securities, PC Jewellers, Motilal Oswal, Bajanfinserv, PhonePe etc.

However, buyers must check the terms of usage and policy before buying gold, irrespective of the platform. They must also check if the platform they have chosen will levy any charges while buying/selling/delivering their gold.