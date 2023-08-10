KCC loans: RBI aims at public tech platform for frictionless credit delivery

The platform would enable delivery of frictionless credit by facilitating seamless flow of required digital information to lenders, the RBI said. It shall bring about efficiency in the lending process in terms of reduction of costs, quicker disbursement, and scalability.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said a platform for frictionless credit delivery through digital process used in Kisan Credit Card (KCC) will be made available for other loans to deepen financial inclusion.

For digital credit delivery, the data required for credit appraisal are available with different entities like the Central and the state governments, account aggregators, banks, credit information companies, digital identity authorities, etc.

However, the central bank said that they are in separate systems, creating hindrance in frictionless and timely delivery of rule-based lending.

To address this situation, the RBI on September 2022 announced a pilot project for digitalisation of KCC loans of less than Rs 1.60 lakh. The pilot tested end-to-end digitalisation of the lending process in a paperless and hassle-free manner.

Currently, the KCC pilot is underway in select districts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the initial results are encouraging. The pilot also enables doorstep disbursement of loans in assisted or self-service mode without any paperwork.

A similar pilot is being carried out for dairy loans based on milk pouring data with Amul in Gujarat. Based on the learnings from the above pilots and expand the scope to all types of digital loans, a digital Public Tech Platform is being developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH).

The platform would enable delivery of frictionless credit by facilitating seamless flow of required digital information to lenders.

The end-to-end digital platform will have an open architecture, open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and standards, to which all financial sector players can connect seamlessly in a ‘plug and play’ model.

The platform is intended to be rolled out as a pilot project in a calibrated fashion, both in terms of access to information providers and use cases. It shall bring about efficiency in the lending process in terms of reduction of costs, quicker disbursement, and scalability.

The KCC scheme, launched in 1998, allows farmers to purchase agriculture products and services on credit. The central government provides interest subvention of 2 percent and prompt repayment incentive of 3 percent to the farmers, helping them avail credit at a rate of 4 percent.