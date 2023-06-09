CNBC TV18
Key trends from May AMFI data: Equity and debt funds see less inflows, gold ETFs continue to glitter and more

Key trends from May AMFI data: Equity and debt funds see less inflows, gold ETFs continue to glitter and more

Key trends from May AMFI data: Equity and debt funds see less inflows, gold ETFs continue to glitter and more
By Anshul  Jun 9, 2023 3:59:02 PM IST (Published)

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 as against Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This was the lowest recorded inflow since November 2022 when Rs 2,224 crore came in.

The May 2023 mutual fund industry data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) highlighted some key insights. While the equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow at Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023, the total debt scheme saw an inflow at Rs 45,959 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

Inflows into equity funds lowest since November, but positive for 27th month
Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 as against Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023. This was the lowest recorded inflow since November 2022 when Rs 2,224 crore came in. While this was the 27th consecutive month that the asset class garnered net positive flows, when compared to the last couple of months, the quantum of flows has reduced significantly.
X