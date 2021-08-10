Key tips to manage multiple credit cards

Owning multiple credit cards comes with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. While that may serve countless purposes, borrowers who are unable to keep a constant check on their cards are sure to fall into a debt trap. So, it’s imperative to manage these cards properly.

Here are key tips to follow:

Have the right card and use it right

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, there is no magic number of credit cards a person can or should have.

"What is essential is that they have the right card and they utilise it right. For example, if individuals do not travel much, a travel card is not of much use to them," Shetty says.

It is important to choose a card that offers borrowers a wide range of offers with higher or more rewards when it comes to certain types of purchases.

Keep the utilisation rate low

Holding multiple cards is okay, until and unless the borrower maintains a fair utilisation ratio. Shetty advises borrowers to not use more than 30-40 percent of the credit limit at a time.

A borrower could have 5 different cards but if the utilisation is going to be 20-30 percent, they are good. If it's going to be 80 percent to 90 percent, it reflects he/she is very credit-hungry. So, it all depends on, not the number but actually how much utilisation one has.

Make payments at time

If somebody has multiple cards, holding it may be okay, but if he/she fails to make the payment of those cards on time, definitely the credit score will be impacted.

It is advisable to avoid the late fees on credit cards by keeping a monthly reminder on the phone or calendar at the due date of each card to pay the bill.

"Ultimately, it is all about managing credit smartly. The number of cards does not matter if borrowers plan their expenses and repayment. A credit card is not a free pass. Borrowers need to be able to repay what they spend using it. If they go overboard, they will end up being unable to repay what they owe. The number of cards they hold will not change this," Shetty explains.

Retain oldest cards

Shetty suggests individuals retain their oldest cards as they have a much longer credit history.