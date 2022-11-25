Key tips to make your health insurance policy comprehensive

A comprehensive health insurance policy should undoubtedly be on the radar of people looking to stay protected, especially in today's times, where bad air quality can lead to a wide range of infections and medical disorders.

The compelling need for comprehensive health insurance amid rising pollution levels

While the festive season is much-awaited every year, what’s much-dreaded afterwards is the appalling AQI level. Especially if we talk about the NCR, the index hits anywhere from 400-500, which is considered severely hazardous for breathing. While choking pollution levels have been a concern for the past few years, this time of the year seems to see the worst of it. And along with it, come the associated health risks for all age-groups, more so for children and the elderly.

While it’s necessary to take precautions like staying indoors, wearing masks and installing air purifiers, it’s almost impossible to entirely escape the adverse effects of pollution. Eye irritation, breathlessness, itchy throat are fairly common in this atmosphere, but lung diseases, heart ailments and reduced life expectancy are some of the most intense health consequences of inhaling impure air. Since a medical emergency comes unannounced, it’s best to stay protected with a policy that adequately covers you against any such unwelcome surprises.

How to make your health insurance comprehensive -

• High Sum Assured

Breathing contaminated air can cause long-term illnesses such as respiratory infections, pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma to name a few. In more severe cases, prolonged exposure to toxic air can even lead to heightened risk of lung cancer. The treatment for such acute diseases can range anywhere from Rs 30 to 40 lakh. This can cause a massive monetary burden in the absence of insurance or in the case of inadequate sum assured. Hence, opting for an adequate sum is advisable to shield against expensive hospitalization and treatment outlays. For instance, a policy offering a coverage of Rs 1 crore comes at an affordable monthly premium of Rs 1100- 1200 but ensures absolute protection in case of an emergency.

• OPD Coverage

OPD or out-patient department is said to constitute 70% of all healthcare expenses. Most of the times, polluted air may trigger disorders that require only OPD care. While these would not entail being admitted to a hospital, they may still throw off one’s budget due to regular doctor consultations, pharmaceutical costs, or requiring day-care treatments. So choosing a plan covering OPD will guard you against the frequency of such expenses.

• Add-on Covers

Apart from basic coverage, a holistic health plan also includes riders like critical illness, hospital daily cash, consumables cover, personal accident cover, etc. At a little bit of extra premium, these riders or add-ons make sure that no emergency goes untreated if required. Since pollution is associated with life-threatening consequences, these riders could effectively shield you against any large medical expense.

• Covers the entire family

Since pollution brings about health hazards that pose a risk to entire family, the plan should also be chosen depending on the family’s requirements. For instance, a family with husband, wife and two children should opt for a floater plan. However, a family with grown up, working kids with elderly parents should go for separate health policies and senior citizen plans.

• Restoration benefit

Health plans now also come with unlimited restoration benefit that replenishes your sum assured in case it gets exhausted. If the policyholder opts for this benefit and ends up using up the entire sum assured during the course of policy term, the sum assured will automatically get reinstated and keep one financially secure against rising medical costs.

To conclude, exposure to heightened levels of air pollution can lead to adverse and unfamiliar health outcomes. A comprehensive health insurance policy should undoubtedly be on the radar of people looking to stay protected, especially in today's times, where bad air quality can lead to a wide range of infections and medical disorders.

Moreover, buying a health policy at an earlier stage in life is also advisable, as it is more affordable and provides adequate medical cover against unforeseen medical conditions. But, before making the final decision, always check the features and prices of various comprehensive medical policies available online and know their inclusions and exclusions. Also, read the fine print to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Amit Chhabra is Head - Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com

