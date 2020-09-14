Personal Finance Key things to know about SBI's 'Pehla Kadam' and 'Pehli Udaan' accounts for minors Updated : September 14, 2020 03:14 PM IST State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, offers a host of savings schemes under its personal banking portfolio. For minors, it provides two types of savings accounts -- Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply