  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Key things to know about SBI's 'Pehla Kadam' and 'Pehli Udaan' accounts for minors

Updated : September 14, 2020 03:14 PM IST

State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, offers a host of savings schemes under its personal banking portfolio.
For minors, it provides two types of savings accounts -- Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan.
Key things to know about SBI's 'Pehla Kadam' and 'Pehli Udaan' accounts for minors

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

GST compensation due to states at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Maharashtra leads

GST compensation due to states at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Maharashtra leads

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, up 12% on strong September quarter update; Nifty IT jumps 4%

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, up 12% on strong September quarter update; Nifty IT jumps 4%

Dominic Thiem is the first since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st two sets

Dominic Thiem is the first since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st two sets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement