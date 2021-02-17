Key things to know about NPS premature withdrawal

National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. While it is considered a beneficial investment, there are instances when investors may have to prematurely withdraw it.

In view of this, let’s understand NPS premature withdrawal rules in detail:

When can one prematurely withdraw and to what extent?

NPS allows investors to prematurely withdraw only after the completion of three years, where the withdrawal amount cannot exceed 25 percent of contributions made by the subscribers.

Under what conditions can one prematurely withdraw from NPS?

Withdrawal is allowed only against the specified reasons, for example -- higher education of children, the marriage of children, for the purchase/construction of the residential house (in specified conditions) and for treatment of critical illnesses.

Are the premature withdrawals taxed?

These withdrawals are tax-free under Income Tax laws.

How many times can one make these withdrawals?

The subscribers can make a partial withdrawal a maximum of three times during the entire tenure of subscription under NPS.

How to initiate these withdrawals?

The partial withdrawal request can be initiated online by the subscriber. Alternatively, the subscriber can submit a physical partial withdrawal form (601-PW) along with documents to POP, based on which POP can initiate an online request. However, POP is required to ‘Authorise’ the Withdrawal request in the CRA system.

And, when can a subscriber exit from NPS?

As per PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under NPS) Regulations 2015, in the following conditions subscriber can exit from NPS:

Upon Superannuation—When a subscriber reaches the age of superannuation/attaining 60 years of age, he or she will have to use at least 40 percent of accumulated pension corpus to purchase an annuity that would provide a regular monthly pension. The remaining funds can be withdrawn as a lump sum.

If the total accumulated pension corpus is less than or equal to Rs 2 lakh, the subscriber can opt for 100 percent lumpsum withdrawal.

Pre-mature Exit—In case of pre-mature exit (exit before attaining the age of superannuation/attaining 60 years of age) from NPS, at least 80 percent of the accumulated pension corpus of the subscriber has to be utilized for the purchase of an annuity that would provide a regular monthly pension. The remaining funds can be withdrawn as a lump sum. However, one can exit from NPS only after the completion of 10 years.

If the total corpus is less than or equal to Rs 1 lakh, the subscriber can opt for 100 percent lumpsum withdrawal.

Upon Death of Subscriber—The entire accumulated pension corpus (100 percent) would be paid to the nominee/legal heir of the subscriber.