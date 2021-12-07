Key things to know about critical illness insurance

Despite following a rigorous diet and following rigorous regimens, people are still vulnerable to ailments that can be life-threatening. The risk of being diagnosed with lifestyle-related illnesses is high today, as the highly compartmentalised and high-stress environments in which most people work manifest themselves as an illness, which affects not only the sufferers but also their families who rely on them financially.

A critical illness insurance policy refers to the insurance coverage you receive in the event of life-threatening critical illnesses or numerous lifestyle disorders. Critical health disorders such as cancer, stroke, and kidney failure necessitate extensive care, which can be costly. Critical illness insurance covers these expenses in addition to the base plan’s life insurance coverage.

The fact that critical illnesses affect important organs of the body including the brain, lungs, and heart demonstrates the importance of having critical illness insurance coverage. Diseases persist as a result of neglect and a lack of preventative health screenings, necessitating thorough treatment afterward.

You can easily prevent financial hardship while receiving vital treatment if you have critical illness insurance. If you have critical illness insurance, you can simply avoid financial difficulty while undergoing necessary treatment. If a person cannot work due to serious illness, the income from a critical illness policy may be used to support household expenses or even pay for private medical treatment. This could ease an already difficult situation.

Ailments Covered

The number and types of conditions covered vary by insurer and policy, so double-check. Your policy should at the very least cover cancer, heart attack, and stroke. The most comprehensive policy, on the other hand, will cover approximately 50 ailments, including, Parkinson’s disease – a neurological disorder, Alzheimer’s – a type of dementia, Multiple sclerosis (MS), Traumatic brain injury, Renal disease, Transplantation of organs

Benefits of Critical Illness

Given the surging incidents of life-threatening diseases, having a critical illness health insurance plan becomes crucial. These plans offer lump sum (fixed) benefits that can boost cover costs of treatment beyond hospitalization. They even complement health insurance plans to satisfy total expenses towards the treatment of serious diseases.

Coverage

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, companies and employees should think about the importance of critical illness insurance in a well-rounded employee benefits package. This sort of supplemental insurance has traditionally provided a fixed, lump-sum payout in specified conditions, such as following a heart attack, stroke, or cancer diagnosis. A critical illness policy may cover anywhere from eight to 30 critical illnesses, depending on the insurance carrier at the time of purchase. The costs of treating these conditions is considerable, even before factoring in hospitalization charges that the insured may have to pay out of pocket at the time of admission.

Payment in Full

After the policyholder has been diagnosed with any of the specified conditions, the reimbursement against critical illness treatments can be obtained as a lump sum payment from the insurance provider, as determined at the time of purchase.

Process of Making a Claim in a Short Amount of Time

Critical illness insurance claims are processed faster than other health insurance claims since severe disorders are more likely to deteriorate quickly and require immediate treatment and stabilisation.

Waiting Time

Under the terms of a critical illness policy, there are two waiting periods. The first is that a claim can only be filed after 90 days of purchase of the critical illness insurance. The second requirement is that the insured person must survive for 30 days after being diagnosed with a serious disease that is mentioned among the supported illnesses to submit a claim request.

Advantages:

1. Payment Options:

One important feature of a critical illness insurance policy is that it allows the insured to decide how to spend and receive their lump-sum payment to cover medical expenditures. It can be used to pay for medical overhead, experimental therapies, testing, consultation fees, co-pays, and deductibles, among other things.

2. Financial Assistance

Because illness can leave a person bedridden and unable to work, critical illness insurance can pay a portion of the lump sum to the insured as an income replacement. Many insurance companies provide critical illness riders that may be added to existing policies for an additional charge. These riders can be useful in the event of illness since they provide complete and comprehensive coverage in addition to the usual health insurance benefits.

While a person is suffering from a critical disease, therapies, and procedures aimed at treating them can be an emotionally and financially trying period for the insured and their family. It can lead to the loss of important savings and funds, as well as the compromise of long-term goals. Many insurance companies offer critical illness insurance policies that may be looked through and purchased to alleviate anxiety created by these uncertainties and guarantee one's future in a few simple steps.

It’s our lifestyle that is to blame, such life-threatening ailments make one vulnerable. However, it doesn’t mean you can resist the individual health insurance policy. In fact, first, a person must go for an individual health insurance policy and then incorporate the critical illness plan as the second sheet of safety in your insurance portfolio. Critical illness cover in extension to regular health insurance policies can deliver more comprehensive coverage. One would be better placed to tackle the financial challenges that will occur.

Hence choose the best plan which offers wider health coverage!

The author, Ankit Agrawal, is Founder and CEO at InsuranceDekho. The views expressed are personal