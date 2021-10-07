Key things to consider before investing in fund of funds

Investing in a mutual fund is somewhat similar to booking an electrician to troubleshoot and repair electrical malfunctions. Of course, many times people do it themselves, however, the only difference is that when an expert handles the problem, it not only becomes easier but also much safer.

Electricians and mutual funds may cost you a bit more, but there seems no harm in paying a little extra for the peace of mind. Some people (investors) prefer even more peacefulness. By buying a mutual fund that puts resources into other mutual funds, they get the additional assurance of multiple money managers and considerably more variety than one asset would give them.

fund of funds (FOF) , also known as a multi-manager investment, is an investment product comprised of different mutual funds. In simple terms, it basically means a mutual fund for mutual funds. The FOF strategy intends to accomplish appropriate asset allocation with investments in an assortment of asset classes that are all wrapped into one portfolio. Often, they are used by investors who have smaller investable assets, restricted capacity to diversify, or who are not that experienced in choosing mutual funds. In short, FOF provides professional management along with diversification that has usually been reserved for the wealthy.

There are different types of FOFs with each acting on a different investment scheme. The fund of funds may be structured as a mutual fund, a hedge fund, a private equity fund, or an investment trust. It may be fettered which means it only invests in portfolios managed by one investment company; or unfettered, which means letting it invest in external funds controlled by other managers from other firms.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES?

Diversification

FOFs aim at different best-performing mutual funds in the market, each specializing in a particular asset or sector of the fund. This helps to secure profits through diversification as both returns, as well as risks, are optimized because of the underlying variation in the portfolio.

Better risk management

FOF targets at spreading out risk. Owning one mutual fund reduces risk by owning several stocks, whereas FOF spreads danger among thousands of stocks contained in the mutual funds it puts resources into. It also gives the chance to diminish the danger of investing with a single fund manager.

A small investment can reach more asset classes

The idea of FOF works best in the case of proper allocation of funds, which means creating a portfolio that is a mix of equity, debt, gold, and liquid funds, especially when you are planning your long-term goals. It helps to combine different asset classes with similar risk and return profiles. With small amounts of investment, one can easily get access to equities, debt, liquid funds, gold, commodities, international indices, and almost every conceivable asset class available. One just has to invest in a single FOF with a single NAV and their long-term goals are taken care of.

Exposure to ETF without holding a Demat account

To transact in ETFs (exchange-traded funds), a basket of securities, shares of which are sold on an exchange, one needs broking and Demat accounts. However, the FOF route provides the benefit of purchasing ETF without any Demat account. It buys the units of the feeder ETF.

WHO SHOULD INVEST IN A FUND OF FUNDS?

FOFs are one of the most appropriate routes for people who are not happy with their financial advisors or are more risk-averse. The fundamental objective of it is to augment returns by putting resources into a varied portfolio, presenting insignificant risk. People with admittance to fewer financial resources which they can save for a more broadened timeframe can pick such types of mutual funds.

Since the portfolio of FOFs comprises different kinds of mutual funds, it guarantees admittance to high-value funds too. Preferably, financial investors with relatively fewer assets and low liquidity needs can decide to put resources into the top fund of funds available in the market. This empowers them to acquire extreme returns at insignificant risk.

SUMMING UP

The fund of funds is a decent wagered for little financial investors who don't wish to face higher challenges. The enhancement diversification of funds assists with decreasing the danger. Opting for fund of funds is, certainly, the smart way of investment!

The author, Palka A Chopra, is Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services. The views expressed are personal