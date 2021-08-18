Key term insurance policies that can benefit you during COVID-19 pandemic

India has rolled out the largest and amongst the most efficient Covid vaccination programs in the world. More than 40 crore Indians have been vaccinated with at least one dose and more than 10 crore with both doses.

World over, we are witnessing the onset of the third wave of Covid and chances of it impacting India are high because of our vast population. It will take us a minimum of 6-8 more months to reach 70 percent vaccination which is required for herd immunity.

All of this puts India at a risk for the upcoming third wave. Even experts and doctors are divided in their opinions on the efficacy of vaccination at this point. It is thus important that we learn about the gravity of the situation from the last two waves, take necessary. Consumers who do not have a life and health insurance plan should apply for it and people who have not renewed their actions, and prepare on both personal and financial fronts, well in advance plans should not keep waiting.

What can give better financial protection than a term insurance health cover during these trying times? In fact, by paying a very small premium of Rs 500 per month, one can get a life cover of an amount as high as Rs 1 crore.

Below are some suggested term insurance policies that can benefit consumers during the third wave and can be claimed by their legal heir or nominee:

EPF related EDLI claim: Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) is a type of insurance cover offered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which provides financial security to employees of any organization. In the event of the death of an active EPFO member during his/her service period, the nominee or legal heir receives a lump sum payment of up to Rs. 7 lakh.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY): Time-old Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, was launched by the Central Government, to protect the lower-income sections of the society. The policy is highly suggested, as it offers insurance protection as a premium, as low as Rs 330, per annum.

This insurance plan is available to all bank account holders between the ages of 18 and 50. From death benefit, maturity benefit, tax benefit, risk coverage, the PMJJBY offers multiple benefits to consumers. It should be noted that claims can be made 45 days after enrolling in the policy. If a death occurs within 45 days of enrolling in the scheme, the nominee will not be able to file a claim.

Saral Jeevan Bima term policy: Saral Jeevan Bima has also made it easier for people with comparatively less educational background and those falling under low-income profile to get coverage. It is a non-linked, non-participating individual pure risk premium life insurance policy that pays the nominee a lump sum death benefit (amount assured) if the insured passes away within the policy period. This insurance has a minimum sum assured of Rs 5 lakh and a maximum sum assured of Rs 25 lakh. Insurers, on the other hand, can offer a sum assured greater than Rs 25 lakh while keeping all other terms and conditions the same.

Along with the insurance plans mentioned above, consumers should understand that term insurance is divided into various types, which help them choose the right format of the plan as per their requirements and financial capabilities.

A regular term insurance plan is that where the premium payment is equal to the policy term. Such plans have monthly (under ECS/ NACH), semiannual or annual premium as modes of payment. A single premium term plan provides the option of paying the premium for the entire policy term as a lumpsum amount. This term plan can be opted with a limited premium paying term where the premium is paid for limited-term, whereas cover is for a longer time period. The premiums in the Saral jeevan Bima plan are usually higher than regular term plans.

Consumers can also opt for Increasing Term plan, where the death benefit increases gradually during the policy term. Premiums in an increasing term policy may change or remain constant throughout the policy tenure. There is also a decreasing term plan, under which, premiums remain constant but the sum assured payable decreases on pre-defined basis. Premiums of decreasing term insurance plans are, usually, lower than premiums of a normal term insurance plan where the sum assured remains the same.

While the government is trying its best to protect people from the third wave of Covid, insurance is a must at this point of time. Term insurance is required to keep oneself and the family financially secured from any kind of unprecedented crisis.

The author, Indraneel Chatterjee, is a Co-Founder at Renewbuy. The views expressed are personal