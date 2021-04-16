Key investment mistakes to avoid during COVID-19 second wave

The second wave of COVID-19 has sent the entire nation into a frenzy. As a result, people may take hasty decisions when it comes to investments. A lot more can go off the rails and the consequences can be costly.

Here’s a list of money mistakes one should avoid making now:

Stopping SIPs

According to Pranjal Kamra, founder and CEO of Finology, investors generally tend to stop their SIPs and regular investments based on the assumption that the market valuations are at a peak level or there is a probability of a big correction.

The second wave and the announcement of lockdown in some of the states amplified the fear of a possible crash just like the street had witnessed last March. But rather than worrying about market levels, Kamra suggests investors to continue the SIPs to get the benefit of long-term compounding.

Additionally, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax suggests investors to increase the ticket size of SIPs as they could buy more units as the NAV of the funds would fall.

"They will benefit from this in the long run when the markets recover," Gupta tells.

Going for profit booking or aggressive selling

Many times investors go for profit booking or aggressive selling on the back of negative news.

"This is not advisable," Kamra says.

"No one can predict the market levels in the short run and panic selling can become a costly affair which was also evident in the recent time when the market touched its all-time high just after a few months of the crash," he opines.

Concentrating on particular stock or sector

Gupta of ClearTax asks investors to not concentrate their investment towards a particular stock or sector unless they are ready to bear higher risk levels and have a longer investment tenure.

"Times like this may prove to be detrimental for the portfolio if the concentrated sector underperforms. It is always advisable to have a well-diversified portfolio," Gupta illustrates.

Focusing on market price and not the company’s fundamentals

According to Harsh Jain, COO of Groww, it is important for investors to remember that stock investing is a long-term process and it’s better to stay focused on the company’s fundamentals to ensure that they pick the right stocks.

Following trends without analysing them

During periods of market volatility, Jain says that it is not uncommon to find websites and investment experts talk about trends that can help investors make money.

While these trends may be good opportunities, he added that as an investor one must ensure that they invest only in companies/industries that they understand.

"This will help them in making efficient decisions if the prices rise or fall in the future," he advises.

Making emotion-driven decisions

Even if the second wave causes market volatility, investors must remember that stock markets are inherently volatile.

Hence, as Jain opines, even if they have to take buy/sell decisions, they should keep emotions at bay. Panicking or being over-optimistic can usually lead to counterproductive decisions.