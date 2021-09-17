Key health insurance lessons from COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus-induced pandemic has changed the world in more ways than one. As people attempt to come to terms with one of the biggest health disasters humanity has faced and plan for the future, it is pertinent to ask whether my health insurance is enough to meet unforeseen challenges.

Examples galore on how insurance helped many people during the pandemic in meeting hospitalisation costs while uninsured lot faced financial hardships. Even a lot of the people faced other challenges despite having insurance policies due to lower coverage et al.

Here are some learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic and guide on buying health insurance plans:

Adequate coverage is paramount

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-Founder at RenewBuy said that consumers should always opt for policies that give higher coverage.

“Though consumers might have to pay more premium; they can be rest assured that they will receive better benefits compared to regular plans,” he said.

Also, with World Health Organization (WHO) predicting the third wave across the globe, having adequate coverage is imperative. Hospitalization can make one pay a huge sum if not covered with a credible health insurance policy.

Room rent limits should be considered

Chatterjee said that consumers should consider room rent limits so that one does not have to think about arranging for room rent, in case any family member is hospitalised under any emergency.

During the COVID pandemic, there were several cases reported when policyholders had to pay hefty amounts due to a lack of room rent limits in their coverage.

Add-on coverage is necessary

John Mayne, Executive Director at Coverfox, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, said that the cost of hospitalisation for patients is likely to turn 10X fold in the next 10 years. In such a scenario, the patients should be aware of the policy which will give one the option of add-on insurance.

"The insurance sector was disrupted by COVID-19 and has created a new outlook among consumers on healthcare policies when it comes to covering hospitalisation costs," Mayne said.

Buy insurance for family members too

Apart from taking personal cover, one should even look for insurance that covers family members too as nobody can predict the future and insurance can help in taking care of various unforeseen medical emergencies.

