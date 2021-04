There are a slew of tasks which if completed in the very first month of any financial year can help one in managing finances better.

As the first month of FY2021-22 is about to end, here's a look at some of these tasks:

Submit Form 15G/15H

A person can avoid TDS deduction on dividends and interest income earned in case the taxable income is less than the basic tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh by submitting Form 15G (or Form 15H for senior citizens) to the bank at the start of the financial year. The declaration under these forms is applicable for only one financial year. So, one has to give the declaration to the payer every year to avoid TDS on interest.

Start tax planning

Individuals should start investments as early as possible to ensure tax planning. The idea should be to not see it just as a year-end activity but as a recurring process with a long-term view. The earlier one starts, there is better the chance to oversee its efficient implementation.

Invest in PPF

Public Provident Fund or PPF, a retirement-focused investment instrument, comes with EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. For getting high payouts, it is better to start PPF investment early i.e. at the beginning of the financial year.

One should be mindful of the timing of their investments to maximize their returns. As per the PPF rule, investors should always deposit their installments before or on the fifth of every month. This helps them in gaining interest benefit for that month.

The interest rate offered on PPF accounts is calculated on the minimum balance in the account between the fifth day of the month and the last day of the month.

Change PF contribution if required

As announced in the Budget 2021, if the employee’s contribution in deposits for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) exceed Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year, then the interest earned on the contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh will be taxable in the hands of an employee.

So, subscribers who are contributing more than Rs 2.5 lakh to EPF or VPF should re-consider it as soon as possible for this year.