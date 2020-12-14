Key financial resolutions one should make in 2021

Coronavirus - the global pandemic has reset lives in many ways.

With this change, people have been forced to focus on what’s truly important to their lives and finances. Financial experts urge everyone to start rebuilding their finances from the ground up in 2021.

As an investor, one should make wise investment decisions in the new year for a healthy financial future.

According to Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder, Turtlemint -- an InsurTech Company -- for 2021, one should focus on the 3S - financial security, health security as well as mental/emotional security.

"The financial security can be taken up by stepping up savings and savings-oriented investments like an endowment, etc. For mental and emotional security, one can check the coverage requirement and opt for an adequate term insurance plan, if not already chosen. One can also invest in ULIPs for getting tax benefits as well as investment returns," he opines.

Here are the key financial resolutions one should make for 2021 (Compiled by Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar):

Maintaining cash reserves for emergencies

3x monthly income is a good start, 6x is ideal, and 12x would be good to have.

Individuals should make it a resolution to have money locked in a bank FD to help them get through difficult periods of poor health, unemployment, or other emergencies that they may or may not have visualized.

Also read: 6 money lessons 2020 taught us

Never being without health and life insurance

The consequences of being without coverage could devastate finances.

There were instances in 2020 when fundraising requests have to be made for those undergoing expensive hospitalizations, or families being financially drained because of a breadwinner passing away after an expensive treatment.

In 2021, individuals should pledge to never put the family in this sort of situation again. It must be the resolution to have term insurance to cover life risks and health insurance with adequate top-ups to cover everyone in the family.

Minding the debt

In 2021, it's important to be mindful of high-interest debt.

Individuals should use credit cards smartly online instead of cash to earn discounts, cashback, and other rewards. However, it must be the resolution to pay off the dues in the monthly cycle. A clean credit history helps to head into a financial emergency because individuals can use more of their reserves to service daily needs instead of debt.

In case if somebody has big loans, it would help to have an emergency reserve to dip into in order to pay their EMIs during periods of unemployment.

Investing in a plan

Individuals should never enter an investment just looking to save taxes or because a friend told to. They should segregate investments on the basis of short, medium and long-term goals and not chase the flavor of the season.

Instead, they should invest in many asset classes as per the goals and risk appetite so that when emergencies strike, individuals have a well-diversified portfolio that can perform in any economic weather.