Key factors which affect your personal loan interest rates

Personal loan is granted to individuals who need the amount in order to fulfil any of their personal needs such as medical emergencies, home renovation, vacation, wedding expense, etc. These are also a kind of unsecured loan wherein the person borrowing does not have to pledge any asset in order to secure the loan.

Aspects such as credit score and repayment history is assessed before the loan is approved. Although personal loans might look attractive, nonetheless there are a lot of elements that needs to be taken into consideration before applying for a personal loan . This is because the interest to be paid on a personal loan is expected to vary and is contingent on several factors such as borrower’s category and the eligibility criteria fixed by the lender.

Here under are certain factors that need to be taken into account for applying a personal loan:

Credit score

Securing personal loan is highly dependent on possessing a good credit score. Credit score basically signifies how likely are you to honour the repayment of loan in terms of your financial situation. It essentially means that the lenders would take an interest in getting a lucid idea of the income of borrower, existing debt, history of repayment and borrowing behaviour. Having a good credit score i.e. above 750 will indeed help grow a trust between the borrower and the lender. Generally, a lower CIBIL score can also arise a situation of tedious loan securing process. Moreover, the lenders usually lower their interest rates for borrowers having a good credit score.

Income

This element is inevitably the most important one as it solely can determine whether the personal loan interest rate ought to be lower or higher. Basically income is directly proportional to a borrower’s chances of reaping a favourable interest rate.

Working individuals having a higher income and a stable paying job are more likely get a lower interest rate as it gives the lenders a confidence in them not failing at repayment of loan. A higher rate of interest is usually levied on lower income individuals as the lender want to mitigate the risk of their non-repayment.

Debt to income ratio

Being an employee of a healthy revenue generating and stable company, and additionally having a good salary demonstrates the possibility of non- failure in repayment of loan on time. Debt to income ratio is the basically the ratio of all debt payments divided by total income. Therefore, debt to income ratio plays a significant role in getting a personal loan as it is directly proportional to the debt burden on the borrower while repaying.

Age

Age of the borrower might not seem very important, however it does have a significant role as it conveys to the lender the number of years the borrower has remaining in terms of working years. The most preferred age bracket for issuing out personal loans from a lender’s perspective is 23 years to 58 years.

Current liabilities

The lender would definitely take an avid interest in knowing about the current liabilities, if any, that you are shouldering. This would give them a clear idea about your repayment capacity by keeping with your income in perspective.

Banking relationship

Being a loyal customer and having different kinds of accounts such as a saving accounts or fixed account will also be a favourable factor making you a trusted customer. This loyal banking relationship can also fetch you an attractive personal loan interest rate. Most of the bank would never want to lose their loyal customer base and therefore they would want to retain and offer all their products to such customers in conjunction with more favourable elements.

Defaults

Any default in repaying your past commitments can hurt you get a lower interest or even a personal loan. So beware of failing in making any failure at repaying your current or past liabilities. The CIBIL score reflects badly in case of default, which has an impact on chances to secure a personal loan or a good personal loan interest rate.

Employment status

Stability of employment also plays a prime role in securing a lower rate of interest for a personal loan. In fact most of the banks have a much smoother loan process when it comes to individuals placed at reputable companies and enterprises. Everything boils down to the lenders trust on the borrower’s capacity to make repayments. Nature of employment may also have an impact on the interest rates. For instance, a salaried professional may be treated a little more favourably as opposed to a self employed professional or professional nearing their retirement age may get the personal loan at higher interest rates.

Barring the above mentioned factors other factors such as the loan tenure can come also come into play while determining the personal loan interest rate. A short tenure loan. Moreover, all the factors suggest just one thing that the reliability and trust of the lender is imperative for securing a reasonable interest rate.

The author, Mahesh Shukla, is Founder and CEO at PayMe India. The views expressed are personal