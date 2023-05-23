7 key factors that decide your health insurance premiums

2 Min(s) Read
Every insurance company has specific guidelines based on which they decide the premium cost. Here are the factors that they consider while determining the medical insurance premium.
The rising cost of medical treatment and the recent COVID-19 pandemic have made people realise the importance of health insurance. While it can serve as a financial safeguard in case of unexpected medical emergencies, one important thing to consider is the amount of premium that customers are required to pay for the coverage.
Live Tv
Loading...
The health insurance premiums are calculated based on different factors. These include the following, as compiled by Rahul M Mishra, Co-Founder & Director, Policy Ensure:
Medical Inflation