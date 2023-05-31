It is not far-fetched to believe that the Nifty may reach the 22,000 level within the next 2-3 years, market analyst Kirti Agrawal told CNBC TV18. However, when considering investment in equities, here are some points that you should keep in mind.

The performance of the Nifty index has been a mix of ups and downs in the past three years. In May 2020, during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nifty hit a low point of around 7,500. However, since then, it has staged a smart recovery. By May 2021, the Nifty surged past 15,000, indicating a significant rebound. Throughout 2021, the index continued to climb, reaching new all-time highs.

Live Tv

Loading...

However, in 2022, the market experienced increased volatility, with occasional corrections and sideways movements.