Personal Finance Key documents you need to arrange before filing ITR Updated : September 07, 2020 11:14 PM IST The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2019-20 has been extended to November 30, 2020 in view of the difficulties arising in the pretext of COVID-19. While preparing to file ITR for an individual, collating of documents can make the filing process easier and quicker.