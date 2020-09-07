Key documents you need to arrange before filing ITR

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2019-20 has been extended to November 30, 2020 in view of the difficulties arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While preparing to file ITR for an individual, collating documents can make the filing process easier and quicker.

Here are some of the key documents one must arrange before filing ITR for FY 2019-20, according to Kapil Rana, Founder and Chairman, HostBooks Limited:

Form-16

Form 16 is one of the key documents for taxpayers having income from employment as salary. This form consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B.

Part-A consists of all the details of the tax deducted by the deductor -- the employee during the year. In addition to details of the tax deducted from the salary Part A consists of the details of the Employee’s PAN, and PAN and TAN of the employer.

Part-B of form 16 consists of salary details including gross salary break-up details like exempt allowances, perquisites, deduction for interest on housing loans, any other income reported to the employer, deductions claimed under chapter VI etc.

Salary slips

This is required to cross-check the correctness of Form 16 by linking it with the nature of salary income such as basic, dearness allowance, house rent allowance etc.

Interest certificates from banks and post office

All the interest certificates from banks and post office should be collected to compute and report interest incomes such as that earned on a savings account, fixed deposit or any other interest income.

Form-16A/Form-16B/Form-16C

In case of an assessee having income and if TDS is deducted on the income other than salaries then 16A is required. Form 16 A is to understand the TDS amount for required Incomes like interest received from fixed deposits, any receipt of professional income and income from any contractual activity etc. over the specified limits as per the current tax laws.

Form 26AS

Form 26AS is a consolidated annual tax statement. This is just like tax passbook, which has all the information of all the incomes those have been reported, the taxed have been deducted, and other specific financial transaction those have been reported against assessee’s PAN.

Tax-saving investment proofs

During this return period, keeping these documents is an utmost requirement. One has to bifurcate the investments covered in financial year 2019-20 and period allowed for tax saving investment to provide special relief by the government after the end of the financial year 2019-20 under the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Documentary proof to claim deductions under Section 80D to 80U

Below mentioned expenses are covered under these sections:

Health insurance premium paid for self, spouse and/or children in FY are eligible for deduction under section 80D of the Act for up to a maximum of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 in a year depending upon the age of the beneficiary.

With health insurance premium paid for parents, the assessee can claim an additional deduction of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000, depending on the parents' age.

Home loan statement from bank/NBFC

Interest Certificate is required to claim benefit under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act and for deduction under VI for the principal amount.

Bank account details

It is also required to report all the bank accounts held, like bank name, account number, account type and IFSC code.

Aadhaar card

As per section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, an individual is required to provide his/her Aadhaar details while filing his/her income tax return

Here are other key things taxpayers should keep in mind before filing ITR:

Taxpayers should ensure that capital gains on sale of securities/properties are properly reflected in the ITR.

“Do not forget to fill the details of assets and liabilities, if, the total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh and to incorporate/disclose any foreign income or asset in the ITR. If the tax payer is a director in any company or holds shares of unlisted company, disclosure of such directorship or shareholding needs to be provided in ITR,” explains Gopal Bohra, partner, NA Shah Associates.

According to Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal and Associates, it is also imperative to take into account all sources of income whether from the previous or current employment, or income from investments and file it under the appropriate ITR form, as the income tax department releases revised ITR forms with eligibility criteria that may differ each year.