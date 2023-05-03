From SBI Card to Kotak Mahindra Bank: Key credit and debit card changes you should know

From changes in SBI AURUM cards to PNB's charges on failed domestic ATM cash withdrawal transactions, here are key amendments that take place in May
May is significant from a personal finance point of view as some banks will be making key changes to their debit and credit cards. It's important to take a look at these to avoid any problems while dealing with them. While SBI Card and Punjab National Bank (PNB) made changes from May 1, Kotak Mahindra Bank will be making amendments to its debit cards from May 22.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Let's take a look:
SBI Card
The pure-play credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) made changes to its AURUM cards. Now, AURUM cardholders are getting Rs 5,000 voucher from Tata CLiQ Luxury instead of RBL Luxe, offered earlier on reaching annual spend milestone of Rs 5 lakh. Also, EazyDiner Prime and Lenskart Gold Membership benefit are no more available on AURUM Card.
Accrual of 5X reward points on online rent payment transactions with SimplyCLICK SBI Card and SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card has been revised to 1X reward points.
The brand has also discontinued complimentary domestic airport lounge benefits.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
PNB is levying charges of Rs 10+ GST on failed domestic ATM cash withdrawal transactions due to insufficient funds from May 1. The bank said that it is in the process of implementing revised fees for the issuance of debit cards and prepaid cards as well as annual maintenance fees.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
In a mail to customers, the bank said that it will hike debit card charges to Rs 259 plus GST from May 22, 2023.
“We would like to inform you that w.e.f. May 22, 2023, Annual Charges on your Kotak Bank Debit Card will be revised from Rs. 199 + GST to Rs. 259 + GST," it said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!