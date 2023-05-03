From SBI Card to Kotak Mahindra Bank: Key credit and debit card changes you should know

From changes in SBI AURUM cards to PNB's charges on failed domestic ATM cash withdrawal transactions, here are key amendments that take place in May

May is significant from a personal finance point of view as some banks will be making key changes to their debit and credit cards. It's important to take a look at these to avoid any problems while dealing with them. While SBI Card and Punjab National Bank (PNB) made changes from May 1, Kotak Mahindra Bank will be making amendments to its debit cards from May 22.

Let's take a look:

SBI Card