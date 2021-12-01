Key benefits of selling car to organised players

Selling a used car is even more arduous than buying a new one and selling a car to organised players makes one even more skeptical. How much truth is in this widely held belief? Let us unravel this mystery.

The demand for second-hand cars has seen a spurt since the pandemic as many people are preventing public transport. When it comes to selling a used car, one needs to take into consideration several things. Apart from the emotional connection, of course, the series of selling a used car is not easy as there are many protocols and processes to consider from being aware of the market situation, grabbing a suitable price, and getting the relevant paperwork done.

Selling a car to organized players would come in handy if you want to let things happen quickly and secondly, the deal offered by used car outlets is usually desirable. Selling used cars usually comes with a threat of scammers hence people prefer selling it to organised players ensuring safety from fraud.

Hence listing down the benefits of selling your old car to organised players:

Rapid Service

Convenience and Speed are two crucial benefits that attract people to sell their cars to used car stores. Because of the swift experience, people chose this over private selling to local dealers to further avoid fuss. The service rendered by these organized players is particularly suitable in today’s fast-paced environment where people don’t have much free time to sell their cars on their own.

Free inspection for car price valuation

Such used car outlets had already revolutionized the traditional method of trading used cars in India. One can check the used car’s true value on websites, as these players offer the best-used car value calculator based on various proprietary algorithms. Such companies have dedicated experts to evaluate a car's true value. This service is free of cost. Post the inspection, there is usually a live car auction procedure and the best price of the car is shared accordingly.

Absolutely no tricks and gimmicks

Usually, after the final agreement on price, RC, service history, documents and paperwork is transferred smoothly along with instant payment. There is no room left for online fraud and the car selling process usually becomes hassle-free and transparent. The rise in online vehicle sale fraud had already made it difficult for people to trust locals for reselling.

Documentation and Paperwork

One of the most troublesome tasks of selling your old car is the paperwork, especially once the deal is done and the saga of transfer of ownership needs to take place. However, when one sells the car through used car platforms, one doesn’t need not be bothered about the documentation. The paperwork would be done on your behalf free of cost.

Value

Going to a used car outlet will ensure that you get the best deal on your used car. Such outlets have a wide range of consumers who purchase cars from them for a variety of motives. There is indeed a strong demand which in turn helps consumers to get a fair deal on their cars. The selling process is openly done and the price put is honest. In some cases, used car stores offer extra amenities by delivering value-added services such as home inspection of used car

Easy Money Transfer

When in case of urgent need of money, selling your old card to the used car forums can solve your crisis of instant pay. Many such stores extend the service of quick money transfer where you don’t require to wait for the money once the deal is done. In fact, this instant money transfer is one of the major reasons sellers prefer used car outlets for selling old cars.

Reading the above points, it may seem the process can be a daunting and eventually exhausting task, but it can pay off handsomely in the long run if one tackles it strategically and follows some key notches mentioned.

The author, Ankit Agrawal, is Founder and CEO at InsuranceDekho. The views expressed are personal