The Income Tax (I-T) department will launch its new e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in – for taxpayers on June 7. This will replace the existing portal of the department -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. As a result, the existing web portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6.

According to the income tax department, the new portal will simplify all services, making it highly user-friendly for all users.

Talking about the key features of the "e-filing 2.0 portal", the I-T Department said it will be a mobile-friendly portal and taxpayers will have easy step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.

Further, helpdesk support and chatbots will be available. There will be secured and multiple options for login. Multiple options will be there for on-portal tax payments too.

Additionally, pre-filled forms and simplified ITR utility be made available, the department mentioned.

It may be noted that all the functions of this portal on the desktop will be available on the mobile application as well. The mobile application will be enabled subsequently for access on a mobile network.

Earlier, an order was issued by the systems wing of the department that said the "transition" from the old portal to the new will be completed and made operational from June 7.

"In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6," the order had mentioned.