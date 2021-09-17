Key benefits of having travel insurance

Travel has become part and parcel of human life, be it travel for work, education, or leisure. But how many of us really bother to check the box for travel insurance at the time of booking our tickets? Doesn’t seem important to most people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has however started to change this thought process. People are beginning to realise the importance of having travel insurance to safeguard finances. The Covid-19 pandemic had hit the brakes hard on the tourism industry, with travel getting almost stalled. But now with vaccinations, medical certificates, etc., travel conditions are easing both domestically and globally.

With the understanding of the gravity of the virus sinking in, Travel Insurance is now increasingly joining Passports and sunscreen as vacation staples where uncertainty is looming over vacationers due to the virus.

While most people are eagerly waiting to travel, they must opt for a travel insurance policy at the time of booking to help mitigate the risks associated with travelling. It helps you tackle unforeseen emergencies that can spoil your trip and offers financial compensation to the policyholder in case anything goes wrong on the trip. Having a travel insurance protects you against such uncertainties and financial losses arising from change in travel plans, flight delays, baggage losses, thefts, illnesses, accidents, etc.

Here is why having a travel insurance needs to become a habit and not a choice for every traveller:

Trip Cancellation cover:

An unwanted, unfortunate situation can force you to cancel your most awaited vacation! While the unhappiness cannot be overcome, having a travel insurance can at least safeguard your money loss. Your insurer will refund all your charges, as permitted in your policy, for all cancellations done 24 hours prior to travelling.

Flight Delays: You want to reach a business meeting on time and the airline announces a delay. Can’t help the frustration! But your insurance can help ensure you are given an immediate monetary compensation

Flight missed: Your first flight is delayed? A high potential situation of missing your connecting flight too! Can’t do much… But a travel insurance will at least ensure that cost of the missed flight is reimbursed.

Medical Cover: The last thing you want on a trip is having a medical emergency. But if you do, then your travel insurance will help take care of the finances, while you can focus on the medication to get fine soon. Travel insurance will cover the expenses for treatment, room rent, medical fees and diagnostic costs. Your The last thing you want on a trip is having a medical emergency. But if you do, then your travel insurance will help take care of the finances, while you can focus on the medication to get fine soon. Travel insurance will cover the expenses for treatment, room rent, medical fees and diagnostic costs. Your travel insurance will also cover you for Covid, should you catch the virus on your trip

Non-medical loss: There are times when you might encounter non-medical emergencies, such as trip delays or a loss of your passport, laptop, international driving license, or checked-in baggage. Travel insurance plans can provide the financial support you need to cover many such emergencies

Social emergency: Riots, strikes, natural calamities, etc. are unpredictable. If there is any travel restriction imposed as a fall out of such a situation, your travel insurance will cover all expenses as per the policy. Your return flights home or getting evacuated to a hospital, etc., such emergency expenses are included in your travel insurance.

Please know that your travel insurance is your best friend during a travel. If you are spending a lot on your trip, why not spend a little more to safeguard your finances should anything go wrong. Ensure you opt for a cover that takes care of your needs depending on the nature of travel, especially in current times. The little extra money you need to spend is nothing compared to the peace of mind it gives you.

Also, consider buying your insurance online. In times like these, where social distancing is advised, buying travel insurance online is recommended. Since it is contactless buying, it is extremely safe and also offers the convenience of purchase with minimal documentation. In case of a claim, the entire process is also done online, very seamlessly and effectively.

In conclusion, I would urge people to view their travel insurance as a must-have in their travel kit. The next time you travel, do not ask the question “Do I need travel insurance? Is it worth it?” It should instead become a compulsory check box. Travel safe! Travel peacefully!!

The author, Rakesh Kaul, is Chief Distribution Officer at Edelweiss General Insurance. The views expressed are personal